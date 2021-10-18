Logic Pro 10.7 brings Dolby Atmos to Apple’s DAW: mix your tracks in spatial audio

Apple has made good on its promise to bring spatial audio authoring tools to its Logic Pro DAW . Anyone who downloads the version 10.7 update can now create tracks that support the Dolby Atmos-powered format, and then release them on Apple Music if they wish.

New mixer and panner controls have been added to Logic Pro to enables users to access Dolby Atmos-compatible surround channels, and 12 existing Logic plugins (including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo) are now Spacial Audio-friendly, too.

The 10.7 update also adds the Producer Packs that landed in GarageBand over the summer - users can now access beats and samples from the likes of Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Mark Ronson, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

In fact, you get 2,800 new loops, 50 new kits, and 120 new patches, along with the original multitrack project of Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me by Your Name), which includes a Dolby Atmos spatial audio mix of the track.

Logic Pro 10.7 is available now as a free update for existing users. The price for new customers is $200/£175.