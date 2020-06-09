Making a career as a music producer might be easier than you think

This third instalment of Thomann's Backstage Pass podcast, hosted by Hannah Trigwell, welcomes award-winning producer and songwriter Lauren Deakin Davies to the show.

Lauren's career in the music business has grown from creating her own home studio from scratch with a pair of off-the-shelf computer monitor speakers and a copy of Audacity to her current position working with Gary Barlow.

Episode three looks at how you can progress your career as a producer and comes to the conclusion that we're really all making it up as we go along in an industry where no clear path is laid out ahead of you. Further reinforcing the idea that there is no right way to do a lot of things in and around music production.

In case you missed it, in episode two Backstage Pass invited Produce Like A Pro's Warren Huart to share his experiences on how to get started with making your own music and also discussed the pitfalls and tips for sending your music to potential producers, building a community and how much gear you really need to use when starting out.

Backstage Pass is a weekly audio and video podcast which aims to cover topics for newcomers and upcoming artists who want to take the next step in the music business.

There will be different guests from label managers, independent artists to booking agents, radio presenters and more, all imparting the knowledge gained within their chosen fields.

The entire show should serve as a guide, showing the music industry from different perspectives and giving advice on how to push on in your music career.

You can check out the first episode below, a primer for the series, which gives you a bit more insight into the show's host, Leeds-based musician, Hannah Trigwell.