How to get started in producing your own music

Thomann has released a brand new video and audio podcast series, which hopes to delve into many different areas of the music industry giving the listeners and viewers some insight and tips on how to get started.

In this episode, Backstage Pass invites Produce Like A Pro's Warren Huart to share his experiences on how to get started with making your own music. You will find plenty of anecdotes and some handy tips on recording your own tracks on a budget.

The second instalment also looks into the pitfalls and tips for sending your music to potential producers, building a community and how much gear you really need to use when starting out.

You can check out the first episode below, a primer for the series, which gives you a bit more insight into the show's host, Leeds-based musician, Hannah Trigwell.