How to sell your guitar online: 10 essential tips

These days many guitarists prefer to sell online, so who better to ask about successful tactics for selling via the internet than Dan Orkin of music gear marketplace Reverb.com?

Here are Dan’s 10 top tips on listing your gear so that buyers will be biting your hand off…

1. Disclose every possible defect and detail

“When selling guitars online, always be as thorough as possible. It’s far better for potential buyers to know all the details about an instrument than to be disappointed upon receipt. Small issues like scratches, blemishes or scratchy pots are rarely deal-breakers if it’s the right guitar. In cases where you may be unsure about something, then be honest that you’re uncertain.”

2. Describe the essentials

Always cover these key points: condition and originality, weight, the feel of the neck profile, and current action and setup

“When describing a guitar for potential buyers, always cover these key points: condition and originality, weight, the feel of the neck profile, and current action and setup. Include what you know about the guitar’s history. Are you the original owner? And has anything changed since you’ve had it?”

3. Take pctures near a window

“The most important part of good product photography is bright, even lighting. Of course, we don’t all have a pro photo rig, but taking pictures of the guitar at midday near a window - or even outdoors - will get you most of the way there.”

4. Shoot from different angles

“A full bevy of detailed images from multiple angles and distances will help paint the full picture. The more photos you put on the listing, the more your potential buyer will start to feel like they know the guitar.”

5. Save your boxes

“It’s always advisable to have a stash of boxes around. You don’t want to keep a buyer waiting as you run around town looking for packaging.”

Take photos at midday and near a window to get the best shots (Image credit: Future)

6. Choose fair and reasonable pricing

“Beautiful pictures and words won’t sell your guitar if the price is wrong. Our Reverb Price Guide collects historic data to provide price estimates for thousands of guitars and other items. Replacement parts or other issues will lower the price a bit, but honesty is always the best policy.”

7. Reply with enthusiasm

Broaden your reach when selling rare vintage gear. Shipping globally is easier than ever

“Approach each question and offer from potential buyers with a friendly and engaging attitude. If someone asks about the weight of your guitar, then reply with a conversational tone and appreciation for the question, rather than just a one-word answer - [it’s] customer service 101.”

8. Don’t be afraid of shipping overseas

“Broaden your reach when selling rare vintage gear. Shipping globally is easier than ever and the prospect of sending a guitar abroad shouldn’t stand in your way.”

9. Keep your listings clean

“Web browsers today respond to clean, straightforward listings devoid of spammy titles and upper case typing. So present your gear in a simple, and unambiguous way. Get creative with the photos, not the font size.”

10. Buy and sell what you love

“The best listings are built around excitement and passion. Genuine interest results in more informed listings and engaging conversation. The best strategy of all is to sell what you love.”

