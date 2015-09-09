How to ship a guitar

The way a guitar is packaged makes a huge difference to its chances of surviving the journey in the back of a courier’s van – or in the hold of a jumbo jet.

Writing ‘fragile’ on the side of the box won’t make a jot of difference. Nobody cares about your gear as much as you do. That means it’s your responsibility to package your guitar correctly.

A guitar can break when it’s dropped, even in its case. So, follow our easy guide and let’s try to get your axe to its new home in one piece…