Easy guitar theory: dorian mode

Learn some basics of modal scales with our lesson on Dorian mode.

You’ve probably heard of modes, even if you don’t know what they are. The basics are very simple: play the major scale but don’t start on the root note and you’ll be playing a mode. Simply start on the second note to play the Dorian mode. Each mode has its own name but, more importantly, they have their own character. Scarborough Fair by Simon & Garfunkel is a well-known example of a song in the Dorian mode.

The Dorian mode has a minor 3rd, so, like any minor chord, it has a dark, moody sound. However, there is another vital note that yields a sweeter sound than the more common natural minor scale. Read on and we’ll explain.

1. C major and D Dorian scales

The D Dorian mode is found within the C major scale. Confused? It’s actually very simple. The two scales share the same notes, but C major (C D E F G A B) starts on C, and D Dorian (D E F G A B C) starts on D. That might not seem special, but treating D as the root note gives a whole new flavour.

Here we’re playing C major and D Dorian scales. C major sounds bright because the root chord is C major (C E G); D Dorian suggests a moodier Dm root chord (D F A).

2. Important intervals: minor 3rd and major 6th

The moody minor root chord is crucial to the Dorian sound, as is the scale’s major 6th - a B note in D Dorian. We haven’t chosen this note at random.

Compare D Dorian to the more common D natural minor scale (D E F G A Bb C) where you’ll find a minor 6th Bb note instead. The major 6th gives the Dorian mode a sweeter sound.

Here we’re using chords to outline the Dorian mode in a Latin-style groove. Dm7 (D F A C) is the root chord; Em7 (E G B D) and G (G B D) both use the crucial major 6th B note.

3. Dorian lead lick

It's easiest to get to grips with a scale or mode in a melodic lead line. Our Santana-style lick includes all the notes of the scale, starting and ending on the all-important major 6th B note to really bring out the Dorian vibe. Select a neck pickup and dial in some valve drive for an authentic tone.