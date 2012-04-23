Quick licks: intermediate #13
Intermediate lick one: Prince-style rhythm
These chords go by quickly so try to perfect this example in sections and work slowly up to the 132bpm tempo. A clean single-coil solid state sound gives this one extra snap. Get down and funky like the Purple One!
Intermediate lick two: Yngwie-style acoustic
This example is based on Yngwie Malmsteen's early Rising Force classical stylings. Notice the Neapolitan 6th chord (b2 chord in first inversion, here F/A in the key of E minor) in bar 1 and watch out for the fourth finger trill in the same bar. Play it lyrically and try writing similar etudes using this as a model.