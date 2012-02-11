Quick licks: easy #11
Easy lick one: Scotty Moore style
Our first lick was inspired by Scotty Moore's trademark rhythm style on the early Elvis Sun recordings. For an authentic Memphis tone try a little tape style slap-back delay, amp reverb, and a strong, confident picking hand to make the notes pop out with authority.
Easy lick two: Angus Young style lead
It's never too early to get into some AC/DC style licks and this one can help develop your alternate picking and fretting hand dexterity and strength while sounding cool all the while. Keep your fingertips close to the fretboard when playing this one and work your way up slowly to the 120bpm tempo.