Quick licks: easy #1
Easy lick one: Dylan-style acoustic
This is a classic Dylan-style folk pattern from his early acoustic period. The lower bracketed chords reference the basic chord shape, while the upper chords are the result of using a capo at the 3rd fret.
Easy lick two: 16th note funk strumming
Get down and superbad with this funk groove in F! Don't forget to slide into the second chord (your intended target chord is F9) from a fret below to give this riff its trademark James Brown/Tower of power type sound. Take it slowly at first and get the groove happening (adhere to the pick strokes for best results) before increasing the tempo.