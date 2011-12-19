Quick licks: advanced #9
Advanced lick one: Mike Stern fusion lead lines
Here's a harmonically intricate line reminiscent of fusion master Mike Stern, using arpeggios and the dominant diminished scale over the dominant 7 chords. Follow the picking indications in the tab and do your best to make it groove at 120 bpm.
Advanced lick two: Pat Metheny chords
Although a nylon-string acoustic is used here, this etude will sound great on any electric or acoustic guitar. Use either fingerstyle or hybrid picking to make the voicings pop out all at once and pay special attention to smoothly connecting the top melody notes.