Quick licks: advanced #14
Advanced lick one: John 5-style
This is a sort of a banjo roll with high gain in the style of Marilyn Manson's metal Telecaster master. Hybrid or strict fingestyle picking works well here and try a coil-tapped single coil pickup with plenty of preamp gain to make it '5 approved'!
Advanced lick two: Satch legato
And finally, an '80s era Satriani example that's a real workout for your fretting hand. Take it slowly and aim to avoid pulling the string too far to the side, avoiding the 'meowing' out-of-tune sound that can occur when trying this sort of lead playing. Start slow and clean, eventually working your way up to 143bpm!