ICMP acts announced for HMV Next Big Thing festival

Four acts from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance will perform as part of this year's HMV Next Big Thing festival. Andrew Davie, Daughter, Paper Crows and Saint Saviour (pictured above) will all take part in the festival which will run over 10 nights in London, featuring three acts a night at eight UK venues.

The event aims to showcase and celebrate the very best new and emerging talent drawn from all genres across the music spectrum tipped to make it big or to breakthrough in 2011.

Kicking off the festival will be Paper Crows (Emma Panas and Duncan McDougall, vocal Higher Diploma alumni) who will support Sparrow and the Workshop and Anna Calvi on Friday 4 February at Camden's Barfly.

Andrew Davie (vocal Higher Diploma alumnus) and Daughter (Elena Tonra, Songwriting alumnus) are part of the line-up for the Communion Records evening on Thursday 10 February at the Borderline. At the same venue the following night, Saint Saviour (Becky Jones, vocal tutor) will take to the stage supporting Claire Maguire.

