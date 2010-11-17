Guitar World launches Lick Of The Day app

Guitar World has teamed up with Agile Partners to create the Lick of the Day app for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.

As the name suggests, the app delivers a new and challenging lick to subscribers every day, with a one-of-a-kind feature set that enables guitar players of all skill levels to learn licks.

Lick of the Day

Features include high quality videos of Guitar World's instructors and guitar celebrities such as Zakk Wylde, Joe Satriani, Gus G, and Phil Collen, demonstrating licks in a wide range of styles - Rock, Metal, Blues, Country, Jazz and more.

Standard and tab music notation for each lick scrolls in sync with videos on iPad Practice mode with settings that control music notation tempo, looping, audio synthesis, a metronome and more.

The dynamic fretboard shows finger positions synchronised with the scrolling music notation (lefties can invert the fretboard) and you can 'star' your favorite licks to find them later easily, and sort licks by genre and difficulty.

Not to mention all the performance notes written by Guitar World instructors and the timeless celebrity videos from the Guitar World Vault.

"A monster of an app"

"We gathered the greatest minds in the guitar universe and the greatest developers of guitar apps to create a monster of an app," said Brad Tolinski, Editor in Chief of Guitar World. "Guitar World Lick of the Day is an amazing instructional tool with a totally engaging experience. Will it make you the greatest guitarist in the universe? Anything's possible!"

Guitar World Lick of the Day is a free app that comes with five sample licks and is available for iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch at www.itunes.com/appstore/.

One-, three- and six-month subscriptions can be easily purchased from within the app to receive a new and challenging lick every day, seven days a week. A one-month subscription is available for only $4.99, a three-month subscription for $12.99, and a six-month subscription for $19.99.

For more information, visit http://LickoftheDayApp.com.