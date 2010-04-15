Guitar Techniques now available in selected Sainsbury's stores

Yes, from GT178, on sale from April 24, we are delighted to announce that GT will be available in 52 Sainsbury's stores throughout the UK.



It's easy to find in the magazine rack alongside the other music publications, so simply grab your copy and pop it in the trolley next to your meat and veg, fruit and cereals, and beer and wine (please drink responsibly!).



When you get home, put your feet up, slip the CD in its slot and begin your monthly workout.



Learning to become a better player has never been easier or more convenient, so check out your local Sainsbury's now!