Boisdale of Canary Wharf presents Guitar Greats

Throughout May, London venue Boisdale of Canary Wharf is playing host to a series of evening events focused around the greats of guitar playing.
Highlights include the Fapy Lafertin/Lollo Meier Quartet, presenting some of the finest gypsy-jazz music in Europe, and US jazz star Howard Alden, plus tributes to the music of Hendrix, BB King and Django Reinhardt.
Full listings:
9 May - Jazz FM Discovery Show presents: TG Collective
10 May - Howard Alden Quintet
11 May - Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix Tribute)
14 May - Nigel Price Trio
15 May - Fapy Lafertin/Lollo Meier Quintet
16 May - Jazz FM Discovery Show presents: Lee Jones
17 May - Geoff Haves Band
23 May - Jacopo Martini
24 May - Jim Mullen Trio
26 May - Otis Grand Blues Band