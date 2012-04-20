More

Boisdale of Canary Wharf presents Guitar Greats

Ten nights of guitar events in London, featuring Fapy Lafertin, Howard Alden and more

Throughout May, London venue Boisdale of Canary Wharf is playing host to a series of evening events focused around the greats of guitar playing.

Highlights include the Fapy Lafertin/Lollo Meier Quartet, presenting some of the finest gypsy-jazz music in Europe, and US jazz star Howard Alden, plus tributes to the music of Hendrix, BB King and Django Reinhardt.

Full listings:

9 May - Jazz FM Discovery Show presents: TG Collective
10 May - Howard Alden Quintet
11 May - Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix Tribute)
14 May - Nigel Price Trio
15 May - Fapy Lafertin/Lollo Meier Quintet
16 May - Jazz FM Discovery Show presents: Lee Jones
17 May - Geoff Haves Band
23 May - Jacopo Martini
24 May - Jim Mullen Trio
26 May - Otis Grand Blues Band

For full details visit Boisdale of Canray Wharf