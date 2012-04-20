Boisdale of Canary Wharf presents Guitar Greats

Throughout May, London venue Boisdale of Canary Wharf is playing host to a series of evening events focused around the greats of guitar playing.

Highlights include the Fapy Lafertin/Lollo Meier Quartet, presenting some of the finest gypsy-jazz music in Europe, and US jazz star Howard Alden, plus tributes to the music of Hendrix, BB King and Django Reinhardt.

Full listings:

9 May - Jazz FM Discovery Show presents: TG Collective

10 May - Howard Alden Quintet

11 May - Are You Experienced? (Jimi Hendrix Tribute)

14 May - Nigel Price Trio

15 May - Fapy Lafertin/Lollo Meier Quintet

16 May - Jazz FM Discovery Show presents: Lee Jones

17 May - Geoff Haves Band

23 May - Jacopo Martini

24 May - Jim Mullen Trio

26 May - Otis Grand Blues Band

For full details visit Boisdale of Canray Wharf