“The Magical Mystery Tour and the White Album, this guy is the perfect tool to recreate those tones”: Aclam unveils Go Rocky Go, a Vox Conqueror in a pedal for nailing late '60s Beatles tones

News
By
published

Aclam promises a super-accurate replica of the solid-state Vox amp's sounds but with some added extras

Aclam Go Rocky Go: a stompbox inspired by the Vox Conqueror, the solid-state amp used by the Beatles circa The White Album
(Image credit: Aclam)

Aclam has launched the latest in its Beatles-inspired preamp and overdrive pedals series, with Go Rocky Go capturing the solid-state magic of a Vox Conqueror in a compact stompbox, complete with psychedelic artwork inspired by George Harrison’s Rocky Stratocaster.

This is for those who have the Epiphone Casino, the Strat and maybe the Gibson SG, too, and are looking to recreate the electric guitar tones of the late ‘60s Beatles.

Okay, there’s a little more to it than that. A cornucopia of vintage studio outboard gear, the watchful eye of engineer Geoff Emerick, and other variables would come into it. But they don’t make the Vox Conqueror anymore and this pedal will at least get you that sound, with a few useful twists.

Aclam based Go Rocky Go on a vintage Conqueror it purchased in 2017 during the R&D process for its Dr Robert overdrive, aka “the Revolver pedal”.

Aclam Go Rocky Go: a stompbox inspired by the Vox Conqueror, the solid-state amp used by the Beatles circa The White Album

(Image credit: Aclam)

“We rescued it from our vault, fully restored it, meticulously measured every component, and traced the circuit boards to ensure we knew exactly how the amp sounded,” says Aclam. “This time, we wanted to push the boundaries, packing as many features as possible while staying true to the original sound. That’s why it takes us a while to release new effects! We’re finally digging the result!”

Go Rocky Go is a dual-footswitch pedal. The Bypass footswitch not only engages the effect hold it down for a one-and-a-half seconds and it toggles from Normal mode (marked with a white LED) to Crunch mode (which has a blue LED).

Image 1 of 4
Aclam Go Rocky Go: a stompbox inspired by the Vox Conqueror, the solid-state amp used by the Beatles circa The White Album
(Image credit: Aclam )

This Crunch mode is one such modern updates on the original, applying a little overdrive. Just like an amp, if you’re using a guitar with hotter electric guitar pickups it will overdrive more, and there is an internal trimmer to fine-tune that drive and dial it back if it’s a little too much.

The Distortion footswitch engages Go Rocky Go’s distortion circuit, based on the original amp’s circuit. When the Distortion footswitch is in play, the Distortion Volume mini-pot lights up orange, which is a nice touch, practical and aesthetically pleasing, allowing you to adjust the balance between the distorted and the clean signal.

There should be lots of nice textures to be had there. As Aclam notes, the original Conqueror’s distortion circuit had a fixed output volume, so it should be easier to dial in a sound with this.

Aclam Go Rocky Go: a stompbox inspired by the Vox Conqueror, the solid-state amp used by the Beatles circa The White Album

(Image credit: Aclam)

Volume controls the overall output of the pedal when the Distortion circuit is disengaged. The Attack-Sustain control sets the amount of gain in the distortion. Though when we talk distortion in the context of a Vox Conqueror, it’s very different to the tight voicings of contemporary high-gain amps. This is fuzzy, a little ratty and scratchy, and, well, very of its time. It sounds good.

There are a lot of tone-shaping features on this. The M.R.B (mid-range resonance boost) is a three-way dial that offers three boosts across three different frequencies. Position 1 boosts at around 500Hz, position 2 at 700Hz, while position 3 gives those frequencies at 1kHz a little more oomph. Step on both footswitches to boost these mids. An LED will illuminate to let you know this M.R.B. is boosting. Finally, you have Treble and Bass controls.

Aclam Guitars - Go Rocky Go Official Demo - YouTube Aclam Guitars - Go Rocky Go Official Demo - YouTube
Watch On

Jacks are located on the top of this landscape-orientated pedal. As with previous Aclam releases, it comes with the Smart Track fastening system for Velcro-free application to your pedalboard.

Go Rocky Go is available to order now, priced £319/€288. It can be run on 9V or 18V DC from a pedalboard power supply. See Aclam for more details.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars
Deals of the week

MusicRadar deals of the week: Seriously improve your band's sound with $800 off a PreSonus StudioLive mixer, as well as hundreds off drum gear, Casio pianos, Taylor guitars, and so much more
Joby Hobbs and Luke Hobbs of Gardiner Houlgate with two five-necked Hutchins guitars

“Hutchins make boutique and retro guitars, often creating instruments that, by Gary’s own admission, ‘should never have been made’”: How many necks are too many necks? Hutchins’ epic five and six-necked electric guitars go up for auction
Microphone

“The music industry is a profoundly dangerous place”: New report reveals the shockingly high suicide level within the music industry
See more latest
Most Popular
Microphone
“The music industry is a profoundly dangerous place”: New report reveals the shockingly high suicide level within the music industry
James Blake and Chris Martin
“Coldplay bashing has got to stop. There are so many amazing Coldplay songs. And Chris Martin is clearly a melodic genius”: James Blake says that "it’s not cool anymore to just be like ‘Coldplay’s not cool’"
An archive black-and-white live shot of The Damned&#039;s Brian James, who wears a floral-pattern shirt and plays a Gibson SG with vibrato as the UK punk pioneers play their farewell gig.
“Brian’s vision of a music revolution had been absolutely spot on”: Punk icon Brian James, founder and former guitarist of the Damned, dies aged 70
King Charles
"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me": King Charles' playlist of 'songs that have brought him joy' features Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones
getty
"When he put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand – he sparked a movement": deadmau5 just cashed out, selling his entire back catalogue for $55 million
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Seriously improve your band's sound with $800 off a PreSonus StudioLive mixer, as well as hundreds off drum gear, Casio pianos, Taylor guitars, and so much more
Richard Patrick of Nine Inch Nails performs shirtless with electrical tape over his nipples during the industrial-rock band&#039;s set at Lollapalooza 1991. He plays a single-pickup G&amp;L electric guitar.
“Chiropractors and doctors were like, ‘How long did you play college football?’ I’d go, ‘It wasn’t college football. It was Trent Reznor’”: Richard Patrick says Nine Inch Nails’ 1991 Lollapalooza run broke his body – and trashed $40,000 of guitars
Phil X and Jon Bon Jovi on stage in 2018
“Even using the word ‘end’, I thought, Oh, my God, no one has ever talked about that!”: Guitarist Phil X discusses the future of Bon Jovi
Apple MacBook Air M4
Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Air and iPad models (oh, and “the most powerful Mac ever made”)
Joby Hobbs and Luke Hobbs of Gardiner Houlgate with two five-necked Hutchins guitars
“Hutchins make boutique and retro guitars, often creating instruments that, by Gary’s own admission, ‘should never have been made’”: How many necks are too many necks? Hutchins’ epic five and six-necked electric guitars go up for auction