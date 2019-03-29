Aclam develops “a perfect replica” of The Beatles’ fave Vox UL730 amp for Dr Robert overdrive pedal

Aclam has announced the Dr Robert overdrive pedal, which promises to be “a perfect replica” of the Vox UL730, as used on Sgt Peppers.

Based on the Normal channel of the cult tube/solid-state hybrid amp, the Dr Robert features controls for gain, volume and mids, the latter of which adjusts both midrange and saturation.

There’s also a footswitchable ‘Mach Schau!’, which adds further saturation and has its own independent volume control.

Aclam even recruited Klaus Voormann, the artist behind the Revolver LP, to design the pedal’s artwork. Fab.

The Dr Robert is available from 2 April from Aclam Guitars.