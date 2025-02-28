“The last piece of the puzzle has been developing a pedalboard that enable you to really focus on playing”: GigRig is now making pedalboards to create the ultimate integrated 'board and switching system – but they don't come cheap

Having rolled out switching systems for touring and recording pros, developed a fully modular pedalboard power supply system plus various accessories to keep the power coming without the noise, building custom ‘boards for the likes of Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien along the way, GigRig has finally started making its own pedalboards.

There are three sizes available, with the medium and large variants offered with customisable single-tier or double-tier designs, and a gig bag is available as an optional extra. They don’t come cheap (the medium double tiered version is £429, approx $549) but for those using pedalboard switching systems they have everything you need for creating the ultimate board.

Dan Steinhardt, GigRig’s founder and co-host of That Pedal Show, says the small pedalboards will accommodate one of GigRig’s Atom switchers, while the medium will take an Atom with an expression pedal or the G3 switcher.

The large can take a G3, an expression pedal and two “full-sized” tiers. The medium and large GigRig pedalboards have a Short Wah Tier and Wah Riser for accommodating the volume, expression or wah pedal in your life.

“We have developed this eco-system around your effects and the last piece of the puzzle has been developing a pedalboard that enable you to really focus on playing, especially if you are using a pedalboard switching system,” he says. “The ‘boards are all made here in the UK and they are lightweight but they are strong where they need to be. Every ‘board has four ports, two on each side, with removable access plates giving you all the input and output configurations you could need.”

The ‘boards have been from aluminium and steel and are finished with matte black powder coating. They come with a lid to protect your hardware. The small single-tier ‘board measures 331m x 335mm x 120mm and weighs 4.5kg. The medium single-tier version is 460mm x 335m x 120mm, weighing in at 5.5kg, while its double-tiered sibling weighs 7.5kg and measures 460mm x 485.7mm x 120mm.

If you want to go large (and who among us has ever regretted getting a ‘board that was too big?), then the single-tiered model stretches out the footprint to 593mm wide.

Go large with two tiers and you are talking an 8kg pedalboard that measures 593mm x 485.7mm x 120mm and will cost you £575 without a gig bag, £709 with. Not cheap, but if you are serious enough about pedals to use a pedalboard switcher, then working towards a fully integrated 'board build is the logical next step.

The only problem is, what happens if you get one, arrange it just how you like it, and never have to think about how your guitar effects pedals are arranged again? Oh, just kidding. That’s one journey without end. Though perhaps with one of these, it might expand your options and make that customisation journey a little bit easier.

For more details, head over to GigRig.