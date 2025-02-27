That Pedal Show bring their YouTube show to life at the UK's biggest guitar show this weekend

The Guitar Show returns to Birmingham this weekend. The UK's biggest guitar event is even bigger than ever this year, with more exhibitors and guests – and a dedicated Bass Show for the first time. Bassists Yolanda Charles (Robbie Williams, Paul Weller, Squeeze) and solo bass legend Steve Lawson appear and and tone experts That Pedal Show bringing their hit YouTube show to life.
Typically attracting over 4000 visitors over two days, The Guitar Show features an electric hall, an acoustic hall, a live stage and a master class stage and exhibitors like Marshall, Yamaha, Peavey, BOSS, Takamine, Faith, Ashdown, Sandberg, Orange, Rotosound, ESP, Sadowsky, Line 6, Neural DSP, Blackstar, Aguilar and many more.
Artists appearing include Yolanda Charles, solo bass pioneer Steve Lawson, legendary metal producer Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath, Massive Wagons, Orange Goblin and more), acoustic performances from Dos Guitarras (classic rock hits in a flamenco style), the blues and Americana of Dead Man’s Uke (full running order below), and Mick and Dan from That Pedal Show.
"Mick and Dan's appearance was a highlight of last year's event," says show organiser Jason Hunt, "and I know visitors are in for a treat this time around as they bring their wit and wisdom to the Live Stage, with a set packed with classic tunes and sound advice on gear and how to get the best from it."
SATURDAY 1 MARCH
Manuel Rodriguez – Meet the Maker featuring Dos Guitarras
In the Pocket Podcast Presents – Bass Rig Wheel of Fortune
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
John Wines – AKA Old Grey Guitarist
Steve Lawson – solo bass pioneer
Mike Exeter – Producer (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest)
Spector Bass / Shergold Bass Presents – Daisy Pepper
SUNDAY 2 MARCH
Craig Joiner – Romeo’s Daughter / Rhino’s Revenge
James’s Home of Tone – Remi Harris
The Sandberg Band Featuring Yolanda Charles
Dead Man’s Uke
That Pedal Show
The Guitar Show is at Cramore Park, near Solihull in Birmingham, and tickets are available on the day or in advance from their website.
Tom Poak has written for Guitar World, Total Guitar, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Esquire, The Big Issue and more. In a writing career that has spanned decades, he has interviewed Brian May, Brian Cant, and cadged a light off Brian Molko. He has stood on a glacier with Thunder, in a Norwegian fjord with Ozzy and Slash, and on the roof of the Houses of Parliament with Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham (until some nice men with guns came and told them to get down). He has had a drink with Shane MacGowan, mortally offended Lightning Seed Ian Broudie and been asked if he was homeless by Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“The dreamy sound of a classic ’60s single head tape echo complete with the harmonic richness of the accompanying tube preamp”: Strymon launches the EC-1, a tape-echo emulator based on a vintage EP-2 modded by SRV's tech
“Even with the simplified controls layout, this Jag is one of the coolest cats around”: Fender Player II Jaguar review