That Pedal Show bring their YouTube show to life at the UK's biggest guitar show this weekend

Mick and Dan from That Pedal Show, plus Yolanda Charles and more exhibitors than ever before: Full line-up for The Guitar Show revealed

The Guitar Show returns to Birmingham this weekend. The UK's biggest guitar event is even bigger than ever this year, with more exhibitors and guests – and a dedicated Bass Show for the first time. Bassists Yolanda Charles (Robbie Williams, Paul Weller, Squeeze) and solo bass legend Steve Lawson appear and and tone experts That Pedal Show bringing their hit YouTube show to life.

Typically attracting over 4000 visitors over two days, The Guitar Show features an electric hall, an acoustic hall, a live stage and a master class stage and exhibitors like Marshall, Yamaha, Peavey, BOSS, Takamine, Faith, Ashdown, Sandberg, Orange, Rotosound, ESP, Sadowsky, Line 6, Neural DSP, Blackstar, Aguilar and many more.

Artists appearing include Yolanda Charles, solo bass pioneer Steve Lawson, legendary metal producer Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath, Massive Wagons, Orange Goblin and more), acoustic performances from Dos Guitarras (classic rock hits in a flamenco style), the blues and Americana of Dead Man’s Uke (full running order below), and Mick and Dan from That Pedal Show.

"Mick and Dan's appearance was a highlight of last year's event," says show organiser Jason Hunt, "and I know visitors are in for a treat this time around as they bring their wit and wisdom to the Live Stage, with a set packed with classic tunes and sound advice on gear and how to get the best from it."

SATURDAY 1 MARCH

Manuel Rodriguez – Meet the Maker featuring Dos Guitarras

In the Pocket Podcast Presents – Bass Rig Wheel of Fortune

John Wines – AKA Old Grey Guitarist

Steve Lawson – solo bass pioneer

Mike Exeter – Producer (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest)

Spector Bass / Shergold Bass Presents – Daisy Pepper

SUNDAY 2 MARCH

Craig Joiner – Romeo’s Daughter / Rhino’s Revenge

James’s Home of Tone – Remi Harris

The Sandberg Band Featuring Yolanda Charles

Dead Man’s Uke

That Pedal Show

The Guitar Show is at Cramore Park, near Solihull in Birmingham, and tickets are available on the day or in advance from their website.

