“It features augmented functionality when compared to past models, yet still in a minimalist and easy-to-use package”: Mooer Audio packs an abundance of features into its small but touch-screen equipped Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal

News
By published

The latest super-compact multi-effects from Mooer features 194 effects models, 80 presets, 80-minute looper plus drum machine, tuner, and you can download and share tones across the cloud too

Mooer Audio Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal: A compact multi-effects unit for guitar that looks like an mp3 player but packs 194 effects into its feature-stacked design.
(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Mooer Audio has rolled out its latest multi-effects pedal for guitar and you would first be forgiven for mistaking it for an mp3 player, and secondly for thinking there might be some kind of mistake with the features list.

The spec on the Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal is one laundry list of contemporary digital functionality. This is one of those super-compact affairs that somehow manages to fit a touchscreen onto the front.

There is just about enough room for its two multi-function footswitches. And thanks to the DSP architecture under the hood – where we have a Sample rate of 44.1kHz and 24-bit bit depth – there is room for a lot of different effects, 194 to be exact, with that number also including cabinet emulations.

Plus there are 80 user-defined preset slots for saving your favourite tones.

Image 1 of 3
Mooer Audio Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal: A compact multi-effects unit for guitar that looks like an mp3 player but packs 194 effects into its feature-stacked design.
(Image credit: Mooer Audio )

Those tones can be sourced from the Mooer Cloud, where users share their presets online. These can also be third-party tones. They can be accessed by a wireless footswitch, too, or by connecting the Prime M2 via MIDI.

There’s a heap of functionality here, which Mooer Audio says is all about “quick and seamless” workflow – it would certainly be interesting to see how this would play out with the Prime M2 and accompanying F4 wireless footswitch (sold separately, RRP 60 bucks or so) on your pedalboard and how you navigate a live set.

Mooer Audio Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Even if you did not decide to gig with this, there are a lot of functions that would make it a powerful practice and writing tool. There is an onboard metronome with four different voicings and a count-in feature, and a drum machine, which has 56 different grooves and tap tempo.

Mooer Audio has a reputation for generous looping features and here it is no different. There is an 80-minute looper, complete with record, overdub, pause, delete, and playback functions.

Mooer Audio Prime M2 Intelligent Pedal

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

There is a headphones output for silent practice, Bluetooth for on-the-go recording; this thing allows you to record straight to your smartphone. You can also record via a wired USB connection. And, of course, there is a guitar tuner.

Portability is a key selling point here. Mooer Audio has equipped this unit with a lithium-ion battery that should offer up to six hours of playing time (it’ll take around three hours to fully charge the unit). Even with this onboard battery the pedal only ways 228g.

MOOER Prime P2 Intelligent Pedal Official Video - YouTube MOOER Prime P2 Intelligent Pedal Official Video - YouTube
Watch On

Lastly, there is also a dedicated vocal channel with adjustable compression, EQ and reverb, allowing users to hook it up with a TRRS-compatible headset with mic and do some live streaming or recording.

This, admittedly, is a lot to take in. But check out the tutorial demo below for an idea of how the unit works in practice.

MOOER Prime M2 Intelligent Pedal Tutorial Video - YouTube MOOER Prime M2 Intelligent Pedal Tutorial Video - YouTube
Watch On

The Prime M2 Intelligent Pedal is available now. Price TBC. See Mooer Audio for more details.

Categories
Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars
Revv D25 Joey Landreth Edition: the new signature take on the feature-packed tube combo is offered in gold and black finishes and is fitted with a Celestion G12H-75 Creamback driver.

“It showcases a straightforward single-channel layout ideal for both clean tones and mild breakup tones”: Revv Amplification and Joey Landreth join forces for a signature take on the D25 tube combo with onboard virtual cabs/IRs
Xotic AC Booster V2: this yellow stompbox has four white dials, external dipswitches and two footswitches

“Sets a new standard and dynamic and expressive drive pedals”: Xotic’s AC Booster v2 is a feature-packed but compact overdrive that promises amp-like touch sensitivity and dynamics
Vai on stage with Whitesnake in 1990

“I saw something coming at me and was about to catch it, then it blew up about six feet in front of me. I went up in the air. I was totally out, unconscious on my back”: Steve Vai recalls his on-stage calamities with David Lee Roth and Whitesnake
See more latest
Most Popular
Vai on stage with Whitesnake in 1990
“I saw something coming at me and was about to catch it, then it blew up about six feet in front of me. I went up in the air. I was totally out, unconscious on my back”: Steve Vai recalls his on-stage calamities with David Lee Roth and Whitesnake
Drake
“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds”: Universal Music hits back in Drake defamation case
Roland GO:PIANO 88PX
Roland’s new GO:PIANO 88 has more sounds and a sleeker look than its predecessor - just don’t mention the reduced polyphony and battery life
valley forge
Max Richter takes the timpani to outer space with Valley Forge, a sci-fi-inspired virtual instrument developed in partnership with Song Athletics
Revv D25 Joey Landreth Edition: the new signature take on the feature-packed tube combo is offered in gold and black finishes and is fitted with a Celestion G12H-75 Creamback driver.
“It showcases a straightforward single-channel layout ideal for both clean tones and mild breakup tones”: Revv Amplification and Joey Landreth join forces for a signature take on the D25 tube combo with onboard virtual cabs/IRs
Bruce Hall
"So excited for this one night only event, back where it all began, in my hometown!”: REO Speedwagon reunite - six months after their supposed ‘final’ shows - but there's a catch
Xotic AC Booster V2: this yellow stompbox has four white dials, external dipswitches and two footswitches
“Sets a new standard and dynamic and expressive drive pedals”: Xotic’s AC Booster v2 is a feature-packed but compact overdrive that promises amp-like touch sensitivity and dynamics
Roger Hodgson of Supertramp in 1979
“It was wonderful to hear that Paul McCartney loved my song”: How one man’s quest for musical perfection and the meaning of life resulted in a huge hit that Macca called the best song of 1979
serum 2
Serum 2 just dropped: one of the greatest soft synths of all time gets a massive update - and it's completely free for existing users
Margo Price with her signature Gibson J-45, which refinishes the classic workhorse dreadnought with a double pickguard, and has a slightly shallower body depth.
“It embodies the spirit, vision, and talent that has driven Margo to stardom and continues the nature-themed model tradition of Gibson”: Country star Margo Price and the Gibson Custom Shop team up for stunning double-guard J-45 acoustic