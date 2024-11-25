The selection may not be huge, but these Harley Benton Black Friday deals are well worth your time - save big on guitars, amps, pedals and more

When the Black Friday guitar deals start to hit, one of our first destinations is always Thomann, and its Harley Benton brand of guitars and effects. These already low-priced instruments and pedals represent incredible value for money on any given day, but with their pencils sharpened on the prices, Thomann knows how to get our attention.

Admittedly, this year, the selection is smaller than we expected, but Thomann’s Cyber Week sale has still kicked up plenty of discounted Harley Benton products, from guitars to pedalboards, power supplies and accessories.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favourite deals. If you were already hovering, we think these discounts will be enough to make them a no-brainer.

Harley Benton CST-24Tg: was £233 now £189 at thomann.co.uk We’ll get started with the stone-cold bargain that is the Harley Benton CST-24T, which Thomann has somehow managed to get down to only £189! This do-it-all, bound-body double cut has got a Meranti neck, Wilkinson WVPC tremolo, and a pair of Roswell HAF Alnico-5 humbuckers.

Harley Benton Double Jammer: was £82 now £66 at thomann.co.uk The Double Series packs two effects into one pedal with independent controls and switching - and the Double Jammer maybe the most interesting of the bunch. Combining a looper and drum machine, it's a bargain at its usual price of £82, but for Cyberweek, Thomann slashed 18% off, bringing the price down to only £66!

Harley Benton Harley Benton Mighty-15TH Bundle: was £358 now £317 at thomann.co.uk Are you looking for the ultimate practice rig? Well, the Harley Benton Mighty-15TH bundle may just be the perfect match. This tiny valve head is paired with a Celestion V30-loaded cab for a deceptively versatile setup that is sure to cover a lot of ground. Save 11% right now at Thomann.

Harley Benton Spaceship Power 60XL-B: was £166 now £125 at thomann.co.uk The Harley Benton Spaceship Power 60XL-B is a large pedalboard with a twist - it has an integrated power supply built directly into the unit! Featuring 11 insulated and 4 non-insulated outputs this pedal is a steal at only £125.

Harley Benton PowerPlant ISO-3AC: was £57 now £41 at thomann.co.uk Do you already have a loaded pedalboard? Well, the Harley Benton PowerPlant ISO-3AC power supply features 4 isolated, filtered, and short-circuit-proof outputs designed to eliminate noise and hum. Better yet, it even has SAG options for slight voltage reduction for fuzz and distortion effects.

Shop more Black Friday sales