“First and foremost, Fender is not suing anybody”: CEO Edward ‘Bud’ Cole pushes back on the cease-and-desist controversy
“We’re talking specifically about the Stratocaster”
As debate rages over Fender’s much-publicised legal campaign over the rights to the Stratocaster body shape, the company’s CEO Edward ‘Bud’ Cole has spoken out at a dealer event in the US to clarify the reasoning behind this controversial strategy.
Following a copyright ruling earlier this year, Fender issued cease-and-desist letters to other guitar manufacturers – alleging infringement on the Stratocaster design.
In the wake of a public backlash, ‘Bud’ Cole told the audience at the dealer event: “First and foremost, Fender is not suing anybody. What we’ve done is reach out thoughtfully and respectfully to a handful of companies whose guitars come extremely close to replicating the iconic Fender Stratocaster design.”
He continued: “Let’s also be very specific. We’re talking specifically about the Stratocaster, because that’s what this is really about.
“Calling it simply the S-style or the S-shape is an attempt to diminish and whitewash the immeasurable game-changing contribution that Leo [Fender] and his team made to the entire industry that all of us have built so much of our success and careers around.”
Cole also expressed regret that the cease-and-desist orders issued by Fender included a clause threatening inventory destruction for any rival manufacturer proven to be infringing on the Stratocaster design.
“Our preference is practical, reasonable solutions,” Cole stated. “Design modifications where needed, generous transition periods to sell through existing inventory.
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“No inventory destruction. Those comments were unfortunate. We are not asking anyone to destroy inventory,” Cole asserts. “No immediate financial demands. This is a work in progress.”
He concluded: “Fender has no intention of going after artists, players, collectors, or anyone who simply loves to make music. To the contrary, we are protecting those players who play Fender, who buy Fender, who love Fender, who collect Fender, and who continue to invest in Fender.”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis.
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