“He has poured his passion, creativity, and relentless commitment into Gibson”: Cesar Gueikian steps down as Gibson CEO after three years

Gibson are looking for a new CEO with the news that Cesar Gueikian will step down at the end of July.

He’s not leaving the iconic guitar brand altogether, though. Gueikian will remain on the company board and will serve as global artist ambassador as well as ‘a strategic thought partner’ to the Gibson leadership team.

In his place, Anne Rohosy is set to step in as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer while the board searches for a successor to Gueikian.

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In a statement announcing his decision, Gueikian said: "Gibson is part of my DNA. It has been the honour of my life to help lead Gibson and to work alongside the people who bring this Company to life every day. Gibson is something special – to musicians, to fans, to everyone who has ever picked up a guitar and felt that connection. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together: our team, our culture, our artists, and our global community of artists and fans.”

“I hope to have left a legacy that will be remembered in Gibson's history as a progressive era. I have enormous confidence in Anne and in the future of this Company, and I look forward to my next chapter as a shareholder, Board member, and artist ambassador. Gibson's best years are still ahead, and I'm excited to be part of what this Company will go on to achieve."

Gueikian spent three years in the CEO role, during which he refocused the company on his core business, ie guitars. On arriving in the role in 2023, he said that the previous leadership had been “losing focus of what makes Gibson Gibson – which is making the best guitars ever made.” So diversions into the consumer electronics and audio were ended and significantly Gueikian changed the company name back from ‘Gibson Brands Inc’ to simply ‘Gibson’.

Paying tribute to Gueikian, Nat Zilkha, the company board’s Executive Chairman, said: “For 13 years, Cesar has poured his passion, creativity, and relentless commitment into Gibson. On behalf of the Board, we thank Cesar for his transformative leadership and the important role he has played in rebuilding the foundation of the company.”

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He continued: “Cesar came to us ready to step back from the day-to-day operating role and focus his energy where he has always been most passionate – working directly with artists and being close to the music.

"We are grateful that he will remain part of the Gibson family through his continued service as a Board member, strategic advisor, and artist ambassador.”