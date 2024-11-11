"I fell in love with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII when I reviewed it, so much so I bought it": Grab your own for 20% less in Fender's Early Black Friday sale

Well, it's the time of year guitarists everywhere have been waiting for - Black Friday. Okay, admittedly, it isn’t exactly Cyber Weekend just yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing offers to be had already.

If the early Black Friday guitar deals are anything to go by, then this year could very well be a contender for the best I’ve ever seen. Now, while there are many epic offers on a whole host of guitars from the biggest names in music retail, some of the best come courtesy of the Fender Early Black Friday sale – and one of my favourites is included!

As part of my job, I review a lot of guitars! Very occasionally, a guitar crosses my path that I never knew I needed until I had it in my hands, and that guitar is the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII. Last October, Fender kindly sent me the offset 12-string to review, and it was so good that I purchased it.

Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII: $449.99, $359.99

Sometimes, the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII, you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $90 at Fender.com.

In my review, I said, “The Paranormal Jazzmaster XII perfectly showcases everything great about this stellar series from Squier. Not only is this guitar fabulously made, but it also offers players a unique sonic voice – and an affordable way to bring some of that iconic 12-string jangle to any track.” Almost a year on, and I still feel exactly the same.

I’ve used this guitar on countless recording projects, and it’s been the catalyst for many new songs. I find myself constantly reaching for it when I need a jolt of inspiration. Currently, the Sherwood Green and Fiesta Red options are available with 20% off, bringing the cost down to $375.99 and $359.99, respectively.

Of course, there are many more models up for grabs in Fender’s massive Early Black Friday sale, with huge savings of up to 20% off some of their most popular models, as well as offering various finish options. So, if you are on the hunt for a brand new Fender – regardless of the price point – there has never been a better time to buy.

Not quite ready to shop just yet? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday music deals page, where I’ll post the best offers from this year's Cyber Weekend.