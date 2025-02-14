Fender launches a slew of patriotic deals this Presidents' Day with hundreds off a wide range of USA-made guitars - including $200 off select American Professional II models and more

Presidents Day is officially marked on Monday, 17 February, but it seems Fender couldn't wait to kick off the celebrations. The iconic guitar brand has opened its Presidents Day sale early, allowing customers to enjoy discounts of up to 20% across a broad selection of Fender and Squier instruments.

This fantastic sale features significant price cuts on some of the most sought-after electric guitars, beautiful acoustic guitars, and essential accessories like straps, pickups, and plectrums. Whatever you need to refresh your collection, there's bound to be a deal waiting for you.

This time of year has historically offered great opportunities for guitarists to snag a bargain, and this year is no exception. A standout deal is the $200 discount on the much-loved Fender Player Plus Telecaster. This exquisite instrument is perfect for those who crave the distinctive sound of a Telecaster, enhanced with a modern twist thanks to its series pickup mode.

Fender Presidents' Day sale: Up to 20% off

For Presidents’ Day 2025, Fender has slashed the price tags of many of its core guitars and basses, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, and Jazz Bass, as well as amps, accessories, and more.

If you’re after something more premium, then the sleek American Professional II Stratocaster HSS in the striking Dark Night finish is just the ticket. This high-end offering from the esteemed American brand seamlessly blends vintage and contemporary features, making it a top choice in our eyes – and you can save $190.

Next up is the Fender American Professional II Telecaster, equipped with a pair of V-Mod II single-coil pickups, an innovative top-load/string-through Tele bridge with compensated brass "bullet" saddles, and an incredibly comfortable "Deep C neck." It’s undoubtedly one of the finest Telecasters available today, and this Presidents Day, you can save an impressive $200.

For acoustic guitar lovers, don’t miss the stunning Malibu Player in vivid Fiesta Red. This compact acoustic may be small, but it delivers a rich sound. With a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a 6-in-line headstock, it offers remarkable playability and outstanding tonal quality, all while looking fantastic.

There’s plenty more available in this sale, so it’s worth taking the time to explore the range and see if anything catches your eye. Make sure to take advantage of these deals before 19 February, as time is of the essence – if you see something you like, don’t delay!