Did someone say free guitar? Bag a Taylor BT-1 free of charge with this fantastic Black Friday acoustic deal

In the world of musical instruments, getting something for free usually means a few plectrums thrown in or maybe a set of strings if you're lucky. This holiday season, however, Taylor is taking it up a notch with one of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've seen so far. When you purchase a qualifying 300 or 400 Series guitar, you’ll receive a Baby Taylor for FREE. The Get One, Gift One promotion runs until January 6th at participating retailers and is a fantastic chance to upgrade your purchase.

Whether you are looking to add a travel-sized acoustic to your collection for holidays or need a reliable workhorse for open mics, getting the highly popular BT-1 for free is an incredible offer. And if a smaller guitar isn’t right for you, there’s sure to be someone in your life who would love it - perhaps a young learner or even a colleague you can surprise with their best gift of the year.

Get One, Gift One: Get a FREE Taylor BT-1

What’s better than getting a new Taylor? Getting a second one for free! During the Get One, Gift One promotion, when you purchase a 300 or 400 Series Taylor, you’ll receive a Baby Taylor at no extra cost. No strings attached. Keep it for yourself, or gift it to someone - either way, it’s a win. We’ll leave you to decide!

The 300 and 400 series guitars are some of Taylor’s most beloved models, offering something for a wide range of players. One standout for me is the Taylor 414ce-R . With its classic combination of a solid Sitka spruce top and rosewood back and sides, this guitar is a knockout. With beautiful resonance and an action that a baby could play, there’s a lot to love about this guitar. And talking about babies, getting a BT-1 Baby Taylor for free alongside the 414ce-R is an offer that is hard to resist.

The Builder’s Edition is also part of the promotion, with models like the 324ce standing out. As the flagship of Taylor’s eco-conscious Urban Wood Initiative, the 324ce is crafted from wood sourced from urban trees in California. We found that , despite its unconventional sourcing, the 324ce delivers everything you expect from a Taylor - rich, resonant tone, exceptional playability, incredibly well balanced and fantastic build quality. The smooth, flawless edges make it a true joy to play and you can feel better about the impact your purchase has on the planet.

Also, If you’re looking to celebrate Taylor’s 50th golden jubilee, there are commemorative models included in the Buy One, Get One promotion. The 50th Anniversary 314ce is a fantastic choice if you are after something a bit more unique. Its special edition torrefied spruce top enhances resonance and dynamic range and coupling it with V-Class bracing, you have a room-filling tone. For those situations that require something a bit quieter, grab that free BT-1 Baby Taylor you’ll get with your purchase.