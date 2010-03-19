The Friday Giveaway: Win Davy Knowles Tickets

Watch out Joe Bonamassa - one of Britain´s finest young blues players is hot on your heels.

The 22 year old from the Isle Of Man has already made serious headway in the US -

Joe Satriani

called him his ‘new favourite modern-day bluesman´ while

Peter Frampton

was so impressed by him he produced and co-wrote for his latest album,

Coming Up For Air

. Davy´s also got cosmic ambitions - he´s only the second musician to play a live gig for the International Space Station.

You can find out why we rate Davy Knowles so highly by catching him and his band

Back Door Slam

on an April UK tour at the following dates:

4 April - King Tuts, Glasgow

5 April - Night and Day Café, Manchester

6 April - 02 Academy, Birmingham

7 April - Bush Hall, London

We´ve got a pair of tickets to give away for each of the gigs - to be in with a chance simply e-mail guitaristcomps@futurenet.com under the subject line

DAVY

along with your preferred gig choice.

Closing date for entries: 4pm on Friday 26 March.

You can buy tickets for the tour from

