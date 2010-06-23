Live Brian Setzer webcast

...

Brian setzer

© Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis

The Brian Setzer Orchestra is playing the festival on Friday 25th June and will be making the entire show available for viewing as it happens online via a live webcast.

The show begins at 21.30 local time, which means that UK viewers should get ready at 16.30 that afternoon as the Canadian city is five hours behind GMT.

Click here to get further details.

It seems that BSO are gearing up for the release of a number of live albums via Surfdog Records too. Details are scare as we type, but the label confirms that the first release will be entitled Don't Mess With A Big Band Live, a show recorded during the 2009 Japanese tour.

Download a couple of tracks taken from the album by visiting iTunes here

Much more information when we get it, but here's an idea of what the performances are likely to be like: Setzer is a true enigma stood behind a rockin' Gretsch 6120, whether at Christmas or any other time of the year!