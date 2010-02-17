Guitarist 326 on sale now

THEM CROOKED VULTURES

We reveal Josh Homme's guitar and gear secrets, and find out the story behind the most exciting supergroup of recent times in this in-depth interview

HOT GEAR FOR 2010!

We return from California's NAMM Show with our pick of the gear we'll be playing in the coming year

INTERVIEWED

Noisettes

Russian Circles

Mick Jones

… and more!

WIN!

One of two custom-designed Taylor guitars worth up to £3,549

THE BEST GEAR REVIEWS - FIRST

Reviewed in the magazine, with video and audio demos on the CD…

Fender American Special Telecaster and Stratocaster

DBZ electrics

PRS SE Korina

Fuchs amp

Electro-Harmonix and Moog FX

Patrick James Eggle Linville acoustic and many more

ON THE CD

Video and audio demos

Full audio and video lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a tonne of great licks!

BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A

Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section

Guitarist issue 326 is on sale now, price £5.50