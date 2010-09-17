Friday's Guitar Hero: Billy Gibbons

...

© Rob Grabowski /Retna Ltd./Corbis



Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Billy Gibbons.

The Reverend Billy F. Gibbons, master of style, tone and sheer swagger. There's nothing much to say that hasn't been repeated many times before, but if there's a cooler mix of both vintage and custom guitars with facial hair we need to know about it.

As this clip from 1984 shows, ZZ have always been a blues band at heart, and Billy has never had any trouble with causing jaws to drop to the floor. Here he stretches out on his custom Dean Z with customary style, proving yet again that less is most definitely more.