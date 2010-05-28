Friday Round-up: A week on Guitarist.co.uk

Five essential reads from the last week on Guitarist.co.uk…

1. PRS 25 DGT: The big news for us - and you - is we've finally got our hands on this very, very special guitar that you can win in a future issue of Guitarist. Read all about it.

2. John Mayer Uncut: The full transcription of issue 327's cover feature - Mayer talks Battle Studies, life and gear.

3. Five To Try: Guitarist recommends guitar accessories to help and inspire your playing.

4. Peter Wichers: Part two of our exclusive chat with the guitarist and producer from Swedish metallers Soilwork, revealing more about their excellent forthcoming album The Panic Broadcast.

5. Quick chord lesson: Freshen up your playing, this week: F#m