Guitarist recommended guitar accessories

If you're new to the wonderful world of guitar, or even just looking to make your playing life a little easier, why not try one of these five excellent accessories to help you on your way…
1. Shubb capo
£24.99
An industry standard - invest in this quality capo and it'll inspire new approaches in your playing.
2. Guitar Man GM11 clip-on tuner
£13.95
Something a little different for acoustic players - but ultra convenient.
You'll never lose it!
3. 501 Guitar Chords book by Phil Capone
£12.99
Widen your chordal horizons with this book of clear illustrations with both fretboard diagrams and a photo for each position.
4. Elixir cable
£34.95
A cheap and nasty cable won't last and will compromise your tone - this one from Elixir isn't like that at all and has a lifetime guarantee to back it up.
5. Line 6 Pocket POD Express
£54.05
A portable, simple to use effects and modelling unit to experiment with sounds through headphones.