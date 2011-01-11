Future Music Issue 235 On Sale Now

New FM in shops today. Go buy! Or buy online here. Or subscribe using our fabulous 'up to 35% off' offer here and have FM posted to your door for free on launch day!

This is getting to be a habit. After breaking the mold last year we decided it was time to bite the bullet and pull together our trickiest, most expansive feature of the year.

Future Music issue 235 is a product of months of planning, hours of arm twisting and entire days of thanking people. This is The Producer Special 2011 and we reckon that 2011's effort is our best one yet. For a start there's that amazing double cover and star-laden photoshoot. Check out the full folded out version above.

Then there's our biggest feature ever inside the mag. Starting on page 50 you'll find 50 brilliant tips from 50 of the most brilliant minds in music-making.

The reviews zone this month is no slouch either. We've the world's first review of Moog's Slim Phatty, AKA the most inexpensive way to get a full-featured Moog synth sound in your setup and the DAW big guns come out blazing for brand new SONAR X1 and Pro Tools 9.

And we wrap up with a pair of superb In The Studio With features. Not only does Sander Kleinenberg talk us through the making of his artist album (check the video on the DVD too) but the legend that is Squarepusher gives us an exclusive peek at how he makes his music. It seems like 2011 is shaping up to be something special already.