Evans’ Sensory Percussion Sound System is a mind-blowing hybrid drumming setup, and you can save $500 on a complete rig right now with Guitar Center's Black Friday deal

In a time where electronic drums are evolving at a rapid pace, it takes a special product to really stand out from the crowd. Evans’ Sensory Percussion System does just that, with the ability to turn a regular drum set into a hugely-powerful electronic set, or a fully-melodic instrument. Thanks to Guitar Center’s Black Friday sale, you can snag yourself a bag piece of the Sensory Percussion action with a whopping $500 –– that’s a reduction of a third –– off the regular price.

Included in the deal are three Sensory Percussion sensors, the Sensory Percussion Portal audio interface and of course, a license for the Sensory Percussion software. As well as this, you’ll receive all the necessary cables to get started straight out of the box.

But, if you’re not familiar with the Sensory Percussion System and what it does, here’s what you need to know. Sensory Percussion was originally developed by Sunhouse, who in 2022 teamed-up with Evans to make some tweaks and bring the technology to a wider audience via its distribution channels.

(Image credit: D'addario/Evans)

At the core of the Sensory Percussion concept sits its sensors. These look like traditional side-mounted acoustic drum triggers, but there’s a lot more going on. The system uses a combination of drum-mounted sensors and machine learning to map the surface of a regular acoustic or mesh drum head. Users can then designate up to 10 zones per-head, giving a hugely flexible and creative take on standard drum triggering.

Yep, you read that correctly - 10 zones per-drum including traditional head, rim and cross-stick, but also including edge, shell and more. The sensors plug into the Evans Portal audio interface, allowing access to the Sensory Percussion software. From here, you can train the software’s machine learning platform to recognise each zone.

was US$1,499.99 now US$999.99 at Guitar Center Evans Sensory Percussion Sound System: $1499.99, $999.99

With three sensors, the Portal audio interface and a custom soundset of melodic and percussion instruments, the Evans Sensory Percussion Sound System is a unique electronic/hybrid drum setup. It's capable of incredibly powerful sound generation with up to 10 playable zones from each sensor. Bring your performances to life with a third off the regular price!

Included with the software are Sensory Percussion’s 6 sound packs, featuring over 100 preset kits. These are made up of over 2,300 samples covering everything from complex melodic and harmonic electronic instruments, electronic drum sounds and authentic acoustic drum samples.

Sensory Percussion is an incredibly powerful hybrid drum system, and with this much money off, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring added dimensions to your live performances.