XILS-lab PolyKB II Player launch offer!

Virtual analogue specialists XILS-lab have launched a cut-down version of their superb PolyKB II synth. PolyKB II Player doesn't have the full interface of its big brother, but it does give you access to eight parameters for each patch, and includes all of the 250 factory presets from the full version. It's also compatible with XILS-lab's add-on soundbanks, and doesn't require a USB dongle as it uses serial number protection.

Before April 30th you can get it for €25, a big saving on the regular price of €39, you'll find more details on the XILS-lab website.