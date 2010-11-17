Win tasty prizes with your NanoStudio track!

The creators of the iOS music making application NanoStudio, Blip Interactive have joined forces with with mobile music-making blog Palm Sounds and music hosting site SoundCloud to offer users of the bite-sized software the chance to win a range of goodies.

To take part, simply create a piece of music using NanoStudio and share your track from within the app to the official NanoStudio group on SoundCloud. There are two sets of prizes to be awarded to the winner of the popular vote and the jury's favourite, including a MIDI Mobilizer from Line 6, a pair of "the smallest earphones in the world" from JAYS, a one year SoundCloud Pro account, and a SoundCloud t-shirt.

Find more details of the competition here.