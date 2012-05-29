WIN plugins and gear from iZotope, Rob Papen, Toontrack and ESI, worth £1059!

For Computer Music 179's competition, we've got together with UK distributors par excellence Time+Space to give away a huge bundle of gear from ESI, Toontrack, Rob Papen and iZotope!
One lucky winner will receive this little lot, worth £1059 in total:
- ESI Activ 05 monitors, £209
- ESI U46 XL interface, £152
- ESI KeyControl 49XT MIDI keyboard, £85
- Toontrack EZkeys virtual piano, £115
- Toontrack EZdrummer virtual drumkit, £89
- Toontrack EZmix 2 mixing software, £115
- Rob Papen Predator soft synth, £125
- iZotope Ozone 5 mastering suite, £169
Like our Facebook page to get the entry link, or find it on p79 of Computer Music 179. The deadline is 25 June 2012.
