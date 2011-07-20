Waves Expo 2011 - Spend a day in the studio with Waves

Pro-audio distributors Sonic Distribution are hosting Waves Expo 2011 on Thursday 28th July - it's an event focussing on Waves' legendary line of plug-ins. Waves' European Product Specialist Jesse Brustolin will be hosting an informal, relaxed day at Sonic Distribution's new studio in Hitchin, Hertfordshire. There's a twist, too: the topics and Waves products explored will be determined by the attendees.



Whether you're a seasoned Waves plug-ins power user or just Waves-curious, this should be a fine opportunity to gain some valuable first-hand knowledge. If you wish to submit any topics or product demonstration requests prior to the event, please e-mail waves@sonic-distribution.com.



Wave Expo 2011 is FREE, food and beverages will be provided and if travelling by train, Sonic Distribution will pick you up from Hitchin station. Hitchin is only 30 minutes from London King's Cross. If travelling by car, Sonic Distribution is 5 miles from the A1 (M) (Junction 8) and parking is available.



Sonic Distribution has worked extensively with acoustic consultant Andy Munro on the design and acoustics of the studio, which features the Rupert Neve Designs 5088 mixing console at its heart. Andy Munro will make a personal appearance in the afternoon to talk about acoustics, monitoring and the new sE Munro Egg Speaker System.



Waves Expo 2011 will be running from 10am to 5pm at Sonic Distribution Ltd, 3 Hunting Gate, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG4 OTJ. To register for this event or if you have any questions, please e-mail waves@sonic-distribution.com or contact Sonic Distribution directly on 0845 500 2 500. Places for this event are limited so if you wish to attend, be sure to register ASAP.