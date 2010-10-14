The Week in Computer Music #5

Our release radar has been going bananas this week. First up, here's a CM world-exclusive: plug-in legends LinPlug have a new synth on the way, called MorphoX! Unsurprisingly, it's big thing is morphing - you can read all about it right here in our exclusive first-look.

Other recent announcements include Overloud SpringAge, a spring reverb simulator; and Brainworx bx_XL, a mid/side multiband loudness maximiser/limiter. There have been some solid updates too: iZotope RX2 is for those who like to take the hiss; spectral mastering dynamics courtesy of Voxengo Soniformer 3; and SonicProjects OP-X Pro-II, a lush Oberheim synth emulation.

Hey, wanna see a Commodore 64 do timestretching, vocoding, autotuning, sub bass generation, filtering, delay, tube distortion, bit-crushing, compression and dither? Of course you do! Here it comes, courtesy of C64/Amiga demoscene legend Mahoney (tech info and clearer vids right here)…

Back to modern-day technology, and there are yet more compact controllers to consider. Akai's MPK Mini seems to be an amalgamation of their nifty LPK25 and LPD8 units.

Vestax's Pad-One, meanwhile, features an X/Y pad, 12 dual-colour backlit pads (velocity- and pressure-sensitive), aluminium chassis, onboard editing, and more. It looks set to give Korg's nanoPad a serious run for its money, but speaking of which, we suspect that the Vestax will cost a fair bit more (pricing is TBA). Check it out:

The word on the street is that Mac daddies Apple will be announcing a new version of OS X next week, seemingly with a lion theme. Speculation is also rife about a new MacBook Air and iLife '11. No official word on this yet…

In further unofficial news, last week we were shown a major new version of, er, a rather big product. We're sworn to secrecy, unfortunately, but as soon as we're able to say more, you'll be the first to know - trust us!