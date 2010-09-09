Save 28% when you subscribe to CM Specials!

Computer Music Special is the bi-monthly spin-off of Computer Music magazine, and we're now offering you the chance to subscribe to it and save 28% off the cover price!



Dedicated to helping you make better music with your PC or Mac, each issue focuses in-depth on a particular topic or music production software package, with step-by-step tutorials, advice and a disc packed with samples and software. Previous CM Specials have covered: Mixing, Ableton Live, Propellerhead Reason, Dance Music, Synthesis and Recording.

Why Subscribe?

• Save 28% off the shop price!

• Never miss a Computer Music Special

• Six issues per year delivered free to your door

Simply click here and subscribe today to save 28% and never miss a CM Special again!

Overseas subscribers: Please click here for subscription prices in your region.