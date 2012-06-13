BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

What would a professional producer/engineer do if he or she was given free rein with one of your 'finished' mixes? Well, they'd take the composite parts of that mix and somehow, over the course of a day or even half a day, perform all sorts of magic - rearranging, redesigning, removing, remixing - that would ultimately transform your track from something that screams 'demo' into a professional, polished production.

For our brand-new Computer Music Special - Make Over Your Mix - we've asked working producers and engineers to share their top track-transforming tricks and show you how to perform such miracles in your own home studio. Over the course of this mag, you'll discover 58 step-by-step techniques - from quick and simple instant fixes to more complex procedures - with accompanying audio examples on the disc.

Learn how to:

Recapture the feel

Rescue your sounds

Rework your arrangements

Nail the perfect groove

Tighten up your mixes

Add weight and power to your mixes

Create space in your mixes

Rescue one-dimensional mixes

Build production hooks into your tracks

AND MORE!

Pick up a copy of Computer Music Special 54: Make Over Your Mix and get ready to take your tracks into the next league…

Mail-order and digital editions: 13 June 2012

Print editions:

UK: 13 June 2012

Europe: 20 June 2012

North America: 11 July 2012

ROW: 25 July 2012

