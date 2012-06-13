BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
What would a professional producer/engineer do if he or she was given free rein with one of your 'finished' mixes? Well, they'd take the composite parts of that mix and somehow, over the course of a day or even half a day, perform all sorts of magic - rearranging, redesigning, removing, remixing - that would ultimately transform your track from something that screams 'demo' into a professional, polished production.
For our brand-new Computer Music Special - Make Over Your Mix - we've asked working producers and engineers to share their top track-transforming tricks and show you how to perform such miracles in your own home studio. Over the course of this mag, you'll discover 58 step-by-step techniques - from quick and simple instant fixes to more complex procedures - with accompanying audio examples on the disc.
Learn how to:
Recapture the feel
Rescue your sounds
Rework your arrangements
Nail the perfect groove
Tighten up your mixes
Add weight and power to your mixes
Create space in your mixes
Rescue one-dimensional mixes
Build production hooks into your tracks
AND MORE!
