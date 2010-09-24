Get ready for Producer Sessions Live this weekend!

On Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th of September 2010 London's SAE will play host to Producer Sessions Live, a gathering of some of the biggest names in dance and pop music production including Freemasons, Dave Spoon, Jon Carter & Alex Blanco, Danny Byrd, and the latest addition, Hospital Records' legend Nu:Tone.

Tickets are no longer on sale for the event online, but you can still buy tickets on the door. Some seminars still have tickets available which you can buy on the day. These include Steve Mac (10:30-11:15) and Jon Carter & Alex Blanco (13:30-14:15) on the Saturday, and James Hockley (10:30-11:15), Dave Spoon (12:00-12:45) and Sharooz (16:30-17:15) on the Sunday. More details are available from here. See you there!