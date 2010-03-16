COMPUTER MUSIC MAGAZINE COMPETITION RULES

1. These rules and any other rules specified by Future Publishing Limited or any of

its group of companies (the "Company") from time to time ("Competition Rules")

apply to any competition which is run by or on behalf of the Company

("Competition"). By taking part in a Competition, you agree to be bound by the

Competition Rules and by the decisions of the Company which are final in all matters

relating to the Competition. The Company reserves the right to disqualify any entrant

and/or winner in its absolute discretion for any reason and without notice in

accordance with the Competition rules.

2. All entries must be received at the place specified during the period in which the

Competition is open and late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Proof of

posting (if relevant) shall not be deemed proof of delivery. No responsibility can be

accepted for entries which are lost, delayed, misdirected or corrupted during

delivery to the place specified for any reason whatsoever.

3. Entries must be submitted by an individual (not via any agency or similar) and,

unless otherwise stated, are limited to one per household.

4. If prizes are to be provided to winner(s) by a third party sponsor of the Competition

("Sponsor"), the Sponsor (and not the Company) is responsible for providing the

prize(s) to the winner(s). The provider of the prize(s) reserves the right in its sole

discretion to substitute any prize with cash or a prize of comparable value.

5. The winning entry will be that which has met the entry criteria and which most

closely meets the Competition criteria specified.

6. Unless otherwise stated, each Competition is open to all residents of Great Britain

and the United States (excluding residents of Rhode Island and Puerto Rico) who are

18 years and over, except employees of: (a) the Company and its associated

companies and any members of their households; and (b) any third party appointed

by the Company to organise and/or manage the Competition; and (c) the Competition

sponsor(s). Each Competition is void where prohibited by law.

7. By entering a Competition you:

(a) warrant that you are legally entitled to enter the Competition;

(b) grant the Company, any third parties appointed by the Company for the purpose

of organising and/or managing the Competition and the Competition sponsor(s)

permission to use your name and likeness free of charge for the purpose of

organising and/or managing the Competition, for announcing the winner of the

Competition and for related promotional purposes; and

(c) grant the Company and any Competition sponsor(s) the right to use your personal

information to send you information about their respective products and services

which may be of interest to you. If you do not wish to receive this information, please

follow the instructions given.

(d) accept that all entries will become the property of the Company upon receipt and

will not be returned. You will retain all rights you have in the copyright and other

intellectual property rights comprising the Competition entry but, by entering the

Competition, you grant the Company and its licensees the right free of charge to

republish your Competition entry;

(e) waive any moral rights or similar rights you have in your Competition entry

whether such rights arise pursuant to the Copyright, Designs and Patent Act 1988

(the "Act") or equivalent legislation anywhere in the world; and

(f) warrant to the Company that the Competition entry is wholly original to you and

not wholly or substantially copied from any other material and that the Competition

entry does not defame, cause injury to or invade the privacy of or otherwise infringe

or violate any statutory, common law, regulatory or intellectual property rights of

any third party.

8. You may be offered the chance to subscribe for a free newsletter or other service

of the Company but failing to do this will not disqualify you from a Competition.

9. If you are a winner, you may have to provide additional information (including,

without limitation, proof of age or identity) and/or complete additional documents

and return them to the Company within a specified period. If you are a US resident,

you will have to complete, execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release

which will be sent to you by the Company. You must do so within the time period

prescribed by the Company. Failure to provide additional information and/or

complete additional documents within the required time period, or notification

returned as undeliverable as addressed will result in your disqualification as a

winner and an alternative winner will be selected.

10. The name(s) of the winner(s) and details of the winning entry or entries will be

sent to anyone who requests the same within six (6) months of the closing date of the

Competition. Requests should be sent to the postal or email address for competition

entries and, if postal, should be accompanied by an SAE.

11. If you are a winner of a Competition:

(a) you acknowledge and agree that delivery of any prize to you is conditional upon

you complying with any and all applicable laws, rules and regulations including,

without limitation, the Competition Rules and that delivery of the prize to you will be

at your own risk;

(b) you acknowledge and agree that neither the Company or the Sponsor or any of

their employees, agents or subcontractors shall have any liability to you whatsoever

in connection with your use and/or possession of your prize, provided that nothing in

these Competition Rules shall exclude or limit the liability of any party for personal

injury or death caused by negligence or for anything else which cannot be excluded

or limited by law.

12. Unless otherwise stated, the Company is the promoter of the Competition.

13. If any of these rules are deemed to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable,

the affected rules shall be deleted from these Competition Rules but the remaining

rules shall continue in full force and effect.

14. These Competition Rules and each Competition are governed by English law. Any

disputes arising between the Company and any third party in relation to these

Competition Rules and/or a Competition shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction

of the courts of England and Wales (save that the Company shall be entitled to take

action against a third party in any other jurisdiction).