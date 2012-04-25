Computer Music 178, June 2012 – Percussion

Image 1 of 5 Computer Music 178, June 2012 Image 2 of 5 The CM Guide To Percussion The CM Guide To Percussion Image 3 of 5 Cinematic Producer Masterclass Cinematic Producer Masterclass Image 4 of 5 Rob Papen Blade review Rob Papen Blade review Image 5 of 5 Owen Palmer's Recreation Therapy: Growling dubstep vocal bass Owen Palmer's Recreation Therapy: Growling dubstep vocal bass

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

PRINT EDITION

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND

ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION

Cover feature

THE CM GUIDE TO PERCUSSION

• From the authentic to the futuristic, inject real groove into your tracks with our complete guide to programming, playing, processing and all-out perfecting percussion!

ON THE 7.4GB DISC

• ADM CM: Awesome synthesis and sampling drum machine from AudioRealism, with Roland TR-606 emulation and exclusive CM sample banks! VIDEO HERE!

• Deckscar & Bill Posters VIP Series samples: 800+ heavyweight dubstep sounds - AUDIO DEMOS HERE!

•Ethnic Textures Vol. 2: 16 multisampled wind, string and percussion instruments!

• Cinematic Producer Masterclass in-studio video

• High-quality tutorial videos for selected CM articles!

IN THE MAG

• CM Focus - Routing: Next-level mixing techniques explained - in the mag and on video!

• GarageBand for iOS 1.2: Tap your way to total mastery of the new features in Apple's stunning iOS music app

• Call of the wild: Transform vocals with our guide!

• Music for the masses: How to get your tunes online and the best ways to do it

• Nicolas Jaar interview

• Reviews: Rob Papen Blade - u-he DIVA - Audio Ease Altiverb 7 - Universal Audio Little Labs Voice of God - Eventide Reverb 2016 Stereo Room - MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ - Steinberg Yamaha Vintage Stomp Pack - Sonoris Mastering Compressor - MusicDevelopments RapidComposer - and more

…AND MUCH MORE!





cm178 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk