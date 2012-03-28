Computer Music 177, May 2012 – The CM Guide to EQ

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
Cover feature
THE CM GUIDE TO EQ
• Get bigger, clearer tighter mixes with our easy guide to pro EQ techniques!
ON THE 7.7GB DISC
• Dune CM: Amazing professional quality PC/Mac synth plug-in from Synapse Audio!
• Ethnic Textures: 892 samples, including multisamples and loops. Bodhran, jaw harp, thumb piano, and much more!
• Komonazmuk Producer Masterclass in-studio video
• 3+ hours of tutorial videos, including high-quality videos for selected tutorials!
IN THE MAG
• CM Focus - Ableton effects: Tutorial and video on pushing Live's awesome processors to the max
• Arp Attack!: Master arpeggios and create intricate-sounding synth lines
• Layer your sounds: Combine multiple sounds to create one that's out of this world
• Mixing drums: Make that drum kit sing with our guide to mixing real or virtual drums
• Ian Carey interview
• Round-up: Channel Strips
• Reviews: Steinberg Cubase 6.5 - Steinberg CMC Series - Heavyocity Damage - ValhallaDSP ValhallaÜberMod - Toontrack EZkeys - Toontrack EZmix 2 - StraightArrow Quiver - XILS-Lab Le Masque Delay - and more
…AND MUCH MORE!
