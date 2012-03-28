Computer Music 177, May 2012 – The CM Guide to EQ

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

PRINT EDITION

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND

ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION





Cover feature

THE CM GUIDE TO EQ

• Get bigger, clearer tighter mixes with our easy guide to pro EQ techniques!

ON THE 7.7GB DISC

• Dune CM: Amazing professional quality PC/Mac synth plug-in from Synapse Audio!

• Ethnic Textures: 892 samples, including multisamples and loops. Bodhran, jaw harp, thumb piano, and much more!

• Komonazmuk Producer Masterclass in-studio video

• 3+ hours of tutorial videos, including high-quality videos for selected tutorials!

IN THE MAG

• CM Focus - Ableton effects: Tutorial and video on pushing Live's awesome processors to the max

• Arp Attack!: Master arpeggios and create intricate-sounding synth lines

• Layer your sounds: Combine multiple sounds to create one that's out of this world

• Mixing drums: Make that drum kit sing with our guide to mixing real or virtual drums

• Ian Carey interview

• Round-up: Channel Strips

• Reviews: Steinberg Cubase 6.5 - Steinberg CMC Series - Heavyocity Damage - ValhallaDSP ValhallaÜberMod - Toontrack EZkeys - Toontrack EZmix 2 - StraightArrow Quiver - XILS-Lab Le Masque Delay - and more

…AND MUCH MORE!



cm177 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk