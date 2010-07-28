Computer Music 155, September issue – On sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW



COVER FEATURE

Problem solved!

• Tune up and troubleshoot your music computer. Maximise stability, optimise your DAW, minimise latency, prevent crashes, and more.

ON THE 7.2GB DISC

• FXpansion Guru CM: Special edition of FXpansion's legendary plug-in groovebox for Mac and PC!

• 2021 24-bit Jazz Club samples

• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: Nick Thayer, Black Noise & Wizard Sleeve

IN THE MAG

• Hardware vs software: Gary Numan, John Foxx and Pentatonik weigh up the pros and cons

• The beginners' guide to drum synthesis: Step-by-step guide to creating drum sounds from scratch

• Touch & go: Use your iPad as a wireless MIDI controller

• CM Focus: Filters explored

• Interview: Joey Negro

• Reviews: Steinberg Nuendo 5 - Toontrack Beatstation - Waves HLS Channel - Waves PIE Compressor - Audio Damage Discord 3 - NuGen Audio Monofilter 4 - 112dB Big Blue Limiter - Abbey Road Plug-ins RS124 Compressor - Cakewalk A-300 Pro - MeldaProduction MMultibandChorus - MeldaProduction MMultibandDistortion - and more

…AND MUCH MORE!

CM155 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk