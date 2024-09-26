"Watch how he walks onto the stage, plants himself at the mic, one tattooed fist halfway down the stand, the other resting on top of the mic, immobile, massive, male": Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, and more line-up for Mark Lanegan tribute concert

Mark Lanegan, vocalist with Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins died in February 2022 aged 57 after a battle with long Covid. Now, a group of bandmates, musical collaborators and friends are getting together for a tribute concert in his honour.

The gig – Mark Lanegan – A Celebration – will take place on December 5th this year at London’s Roundhouse. A date that would have been the singer’s 60th birthday.

An Instagram post reveals the full line-up for the gig and it’s quite the star-studded turnout.

Confirmed artists paying their respects include: Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, fellow Soulsaver’s vocalist Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, The Gutter Twins’ Greg Dulli, The Kills’ Alison Mosshart, Duke Garwood, and what are promised to be “additional very special guests”.

The tribute concert is being held in support of the Mark Lanegan Foundation.

Speaking to Rolling Stone , Nick Cave was just one of the many artists that paid tribute to the singer following his death.

“Go online and watch Mark sing Blixa [Bargeld’s] ‘father’ part with me in The Weeping Song on that tour,” said Cave. “As a frontman, I move around a lot on stage, I can’t help it, it is a habitual nervous thing, a kind of neurotic compensation for a voice I have never felt that comfortable with. But watch Mark, watch how he walks onto the stage, plants himself at the mic stand, one tattooed fist halfway down the stand, the other resting on top of the mic, immobile, massive, male.

“When the time comes to sing, he simply opens his mouth and releases a blues, a blues lived deeply and utterly earned, and that voice tears right through you, his sheer force on stage absolutely humbling. A greatness, Mark, a greatness – a true singer, a superb writer and beautiful soul, loved by all.”

Lanegan’s last release was a 20th anniversary reissue of his 2004 album Bubblegum which featured previously unreleased tracks from its sessions including a collaboration with Beck.