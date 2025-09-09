"She comes up while I am talking to my wife, saying: ‘Hey, can Sebastian give me a hug?’": How a seemingly innocent request led to an explosive rant from potty-mouthed '80s rock hero Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach had a bit of an on-stage meltdown over the weekend when he threw a fan out of a Las Vegas gig with a barrage of profanities.

The gig was at the Copa Room Bootlegger Bistro last Friday (September 5), where the ex-Skid Row singer was making an appearance with Chevy Metal, the covers band originally formed by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkes.

It seems that the fan had incurred the displeasure of the singer prior to the gig and she was – in his eyes – antagonising him while he performed.

Footage of the incident was already on social media by the end of the weekend. You can see Back ending a song and then launching straight into the woman, shouting: “Hey! This fucking bitch! Get her the fuck outta here! She comes up while I am talking to my wife, saying: ‘Hey, can Sebastian give me a hug?’

"I’m not a fucking monkey, get your fucking ugly ass the fuck outta here. Get her the fuck outta here! Get the fuck outta here you fucking c**t. Fuck you!”

Posted by 61568556616191 on

Hmmm, lovely.

So what – apart from the heinous crime of asking a rock star for a hug – did the woman do? Well, according to TMZ, she was filming him while he was performing, flipping her finger at him and generally antagonising him.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She eventually stepped forward after footage from the gig went viral. One Cat Garafola posted on Facebook, saying: “Hi all. I’m the bitch!” together with a photo of Bach with a middle finger visible in the frame.

It must be pointed out that Bach has previous when it comes to confrontations with fans. Way back at a 1989 Skid Row concert there was an incident when a fan threw a bottle at the singer’s head, which he promptly threw back into the crowd, hurting a girl in the process. He then jumped into the audience to confront the fan who had originally thrown the missile.

Much later in 2012 he ejected another fan from a concert for doing nothing more than flipping the bird.