Concerts or copulation? 70% of music fans would choose riffs over rumpy pumpy

A survey commissioned by concert behemoth Live Nation has discovered that 70% of music fans would rather see a live show than have sex.

The Living For Live survey – which you can check out on the Live Nation website here – also shows that nearly four in ten of us, or 39%, would choose live music over any other form of entertainment, if they had to pick one for life. That compares with 17% for cinema and 14% for sports events.

However, it’s worth taking a closer look at the stats because it seems there are two surveys going on here. One is based on a sample of 40,000 people in 15 countries aged between 18 and 54, but there is another one, a ‘global custom survey’ based on 1,000 ‘heavy social media users’ in eight countries. And it’s the latter one that looks like it’s provided the surprising ‘gigs rather than sex’ result.

It is not clear whether the number of times people posted on social media regarding ‘concerts’ or ‘sex’ was factored into the overall reported findings. One of those two you're more likely to find on most social media accounts.

Further down the survey, it shows that 93% of people “crave real experiences over digital ones’ and 80% would prefer to spend their hard-earned cash on “experiences rather than things.”

Interestingly, 85% of respondents said that music was “a core part of their identity”, proof that Millennials and Generation Z are, of course, every bit as passionate about music as their parents.

In a statement, Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s Global President of Media and Sponsorship, sounded pleased as you’d expect with the findings: “Live music isn’t just growing, it’s shaping economies, influencing brands, and defining culture in real time.”

He continued: “Fans have made live the heartbeat of global entertainment, and it’s now one of the most powerful forces driving connection and growth worldwide.”