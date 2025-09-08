MTV VMAs 2025: Doja Cat goes back to the ‘80s with a keytar and Kenny G as Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

News
By published

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter all won big at last night’s ceremony

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)
(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

We were already getting strong ‘80s Jam & Lewis vibes from Jealous Guy, Doja Cat’s new single, and when she performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards last night, she really leaned into them.

As the song began, who should appear but woodwind hero Kenny G, who soundtracked Doja Cat’s descent to the stage with some suitably smooth clarinet playing.

Doja Cat Performs "Jealous Type" | 2025 Video Music Awards - YouTube Doja Cat Performs
Watch On

The star’s choreography, meanwhile, had echoes of Jam & Lewis muse Janet Jackson, and towards the end of the song, she danced in perfect sync with her keytar and guitar players in a manner that was reminiscent of The Time, the Prince-adjacent band that Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis both featured in (until Prince fired them, that is).

Reflecting the domination of female artists in the current pop landscape, the night’s main awards were won by Lady Gaga (Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (with Bruno Mars), Ariana Grande (Video of the Year, Best Pop) and Sabrina Carpenter (Best Pop Artist, Best Album), who gave a typically arch performance of Tears, her new single.

Sabrina Carpenter Performs "Tears" | 2025 Video Music Awards - YouTube Sabrina Carpenter Performs
Watch On

There was also a partial Aerosmith reunion as Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt for an Ozzy Osbourne tribute medley that featured Crazy Train. Changes and Mama, I’m Coming Home.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, YUNGBLLUD, & Nunu Bettencourt Perform Ozzy Tribute Medley | 2025 VMAs - YouTube Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, YUNGBLLUD, & Nunu Bettencourt Perform Ozzy Tribute Medley | 2025 VMAs - YouTube
Watch On
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.