MTV VMAs 2025: Doja Cat goes back to the ‘80s with a keytar and Kenny G as Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter all won big at last night’s ceremony
We were already getting strong ‘80s Jam & Lewis vibes from Jealous Guy, Doja Cat’s new single, and when she performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards last night, she really leaned into them.
As the song began, who should appear but woodwind hero Kenny G, who soundtracked Doja Cat’s descent to the stage with some suitably smooth clarinet playing.
The star’s choreography, meanwhile, had echoes of Jam & Lewis muse Janet Jackson, and towards the end of the song, she danced in perfect sync with her keytar and guitar players in a manner that was reminiscent of The Time, the Prince-adjacent band that Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis both featured in (until Prince fired them, that is).
Reflecting the domination of female artists in the current pop landscape, the night’s main awards were won by Lady Gaga (Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (with Bruno Mars), Ariana Grande (Video of the Year, Best Pop) and Sabrina Carpenter (Best Pop Artist, Best Album), who gave a typically arch performance of Tears, her new single.
There was also a partial Aerosmith reunion as Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt for an Ozzy Osbourne tribute medley that featured Crazy Train. Changes and Mama, I’m Coming Home.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
